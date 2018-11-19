Start your day right w/ a 12-pack of Soylent’s Meal Replacement Shakes: $25 (Reg. $40)

Amazon is offering the Soylent Cafe Coffiest Meal Replacement Shake for $25.18 shipped when you sign up for subscribe and save. That’s nearly $15 off the typical rate at Amazon and is within about $2 of the lowest price we have tracked. Each bottle contains 400 calories, 20 grams of protein, and 150 milligrams of caffeine. Be sure to set a reminder to cancel the membership if you don’t want a recurring charge on your account. Rated 4+ stars by 65% of reviewers.

You can spend a fair amount less if you are willing to buy powder and make shakes yourself. Nature’s Bounty Optimal Solutions Protein & Vitamin Chocolate Shake Mix is $11 and makes thirteen 8-oz. shakes. With a rating of 4.2/5 stars from 2,000+ reviewers, this option is liked by most.

Soylent Meal Replacement Shake features: