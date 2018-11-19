Give a leather Apple Watch band this holiday season for $8 shipped

- Nov. 19th 2018 11:58 am ET

0

Top4Cus (99% positive feedback) via Amazon offers its Leather Apple Watch 42mm Band in Retro Brown for $7.99 shipped when promo code SFBQNXTI is applied during checkout. Use the same code on the 44mm to bring the price down to $8 as well. That’s good for 20% off and a match of our previous mention. This is an easy way to bring more style to your Apple Watch without breaking the bank. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Check out our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands out there from $5 for even more styles.

Top4Cus Apple Watch Bands feature:

  • Rustic style, color of time, the more tasted, the more delicious.
  • For Full Top Genuine Leather Adopted,durable and flexible, unique explosive pattern. Not waterproof, keep it dry, exist color fading when get wet.
  • Fit for 6.3”-7.9” inch wrist, delicate straight thread design on stainless steel buckle（33mm*24mm*2mm）,10 holes design for free adjustment
  • Upgraded connector and stitching, won’t break anymore. Precisely and securely, easy to install or remove. Issue fixed. Deserve a chance.

