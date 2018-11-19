Simplify your home theater setup w/ Logitech’s Harmony Smart Control at $48 shipped (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the Logitech Harmony Smart Control with Smartphone App for $48 shipped. Regularly around $60 or so at retailers like Best Buy, this is a new all-time low at Amazon and the best available. Logitech’s Harmony smart remotes are great for simplifying your home theater setup. Plus, with the smartphone app, you can turn your iPhone into a remote. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For a more budget-friendly (and less techy) option, you can opt for the Logitech Harmony 650 Universal Remote at $38 shipped. I personally own this one and it’s a great option without the extra bells and whistles of the above Smart Control, plus it retains a more original remote feel.

Logitech Harmony Smart Control features:

Use your smartphone (available Harmony Smartphone app) or the included Harmony Remote to control your entertainment devices.Internet access Wi-Fi: Supports 802.11g/n, WPA Personal, WPA2-AES and 64/128-bit WEP encryption

Smartphone app includes Swipe and Tap control for one-touch control of your entertainment system, up to 50 favorite channel icons, volume, media playback, and more (Works with iPhone iOS 6.0 or later and Android 4.0 or later)

Included Harmony Hub lets you control devices hidden behind cabinet doors or walls, including game consoles such as PS3, Wii, and Xbox 360

Future-proof control of up to 8 devices: Works with over 270,000 devices including cable TV boxes, Apple TV, Roku, Sonos, Amazon Fire TV, Phillips Hue, Xbox One, PS3, and TV-connected PC or Mac

Removable battery