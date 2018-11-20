Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2019 for Mac and PC hits $100 (Reg. $150)

- Nov. 20th 2018 5:17 pm ET

$100
Amazon offers Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2019 for $99.99 as a digital download for Mac or PC. Also at B&H. Regularly $150, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price available. Adobe Elements offers a trimmed down version of Creative Cloud with many of the same features for much less. This software suite can edit both photos and videos, making it a great entry point for beginners. Includes 73 step-by-step guides to help you jump start your editing career. Adobe products are highly-rated across the board.

Want to go all-in? Consider grabbing this deal on the entire Creative Cloud suite, which is seeing a rare discount.

Adobe Photoshop/Premiere Elements 2019 features:

  • Auto-generated photo and video slideshows and collages are created just for you and delivered upon launch.
  • Easily make movies in the redesigned Quick Edit mode which offers a simplified Sceneline.
  • Share memes, animated GIFs, printed keepsakes, and full-length movies.
  • Get step-by-step help with 73 Guided Edits.
