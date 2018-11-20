DODOcase takes 25% off iPhone XS/Max/R cases today only + free shipping sitewide

Today only, DODOcase is now offering free shipping sitewide and 25% off of its Slim and Shockproof CARDcase for iPhone XS/Max/R and more. Simply use code BF-108-Tue at checkout. After launching its new covers for Apple’s latest gear, the best discount we have seen at DODOcase has been at around 20%. So today’s Black Friday pricing might be worth checking out if you didn’t already grab a case for your new handset. Head below for all the details.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
One standout example here is the iPhone XS Leather CARDcase which drops from $40 down to $29.97. That’s a straight $10 off and the best price we have tracked on the latest model CARDcase yet. Remember to apply the promo code above at checkout. Features include a shatterproof rubber tray and a leather backing/card pocket.
We also have nice batch of discounted Anker iPhone cases right now starting from $4 on Amazon. but if you’re looking for something even bigger to lug your gear around in, Timbuk2 MacBook bags are on sale at up to 50% off, and check out this leather Fossil Workbag from $159 (Reg. up to $298).
DODOcase iPhone XS Leather CARDcase:
Minimalism perfected & convenience redefined! Barely adding to the naked profile of the iPhone, the Leather CARDcase is for the true minimalist who would almost opt to go without a phone case, but wants a little something. The leather iPhone wallet case is our slimmest iPhone case yet, but adds function and convenience you can’t live without! You can stretch the leather back pocket to fit up to 4 credit cards, but please note that once the leather has stretched, you won’t be able to drop down to carrying fewer cards, as the pocket will be too loose.