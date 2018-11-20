DODOcase takes 25% off iPhone XS/Max/R cases today only + free shipping sitewide

Today only, DODOcase is now offering free shipping sitewide and 25% off of its Slim and Shockproof CARDcase for iPhone XS/Max/R and more. Simply use code BF-108-Tue at checkout. After launching its new covers for Apple’s latest gear, the best discount we have seen at DODOcase has been at around 20%. So today’s Black Friday pricing might be worth checking out if you didn’t already grab a case for your new handset. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

One standout example here is the iPhone XS Leather CARDcase which drops from $40 down to $29.97. That’s a straight $10 off and the best price we have tracked on the latest model CARDcase yet. Remember to apply the promo code above at checkout. Features include a shatterproof rubber tray and a leather backing/card pocket.

We also have nice batch of discounted Anker iPhone cases right now starting from $4 on Amazon. but if you’re looking for something even bigger to lug your gear around in, Timbuk2 MacBook bags are on sale at up to 50% off, and check out this leather Fossil Workbag from $159 (Reg. up to $298).

DODOcase iPhone XS Leather CARDcase: