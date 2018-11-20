Save 40% on Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey Mixed Reality Headset, now down to $300 (All-time low)

Amazon offers the Samsung Hmd Odyssey Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Two Wireless Controllers for $299.99 shipped. Normally you’d expect to pay $500 for this head bundle, with today’s offer saving you 40% and dropping the price to a new all-time low. We last saw it on sale for $400, for comparison. Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey headset pairs with your PC to offer unique Mixed Reality gameplay experiences. It features built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound, a high-resolution AMOLED display and more to immerse you in your favorite games. Rated 4/5 stars from 145 customers.

Samsung Hmd Odyssey Headset features: