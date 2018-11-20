Save 40% on Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey Mixed Reality Headset, now down to $300 (All-time low)

- Nov. 20th 2018 7:36 pm ET

Amazon offers the Samsung Hmd Odyssey Windows Mixed Reality Headset with Two Wireless Controllers for $299.99 shipped. Normally you’d expect to pay $500 for this head bundle, with today’s offer saving you 40% and dropping the price to a new all-time low. We last saw it on sale for $400, for comparison. Samsung’s Hmd Odyssey headset pairs with your PC to offer unique Mixed Reality gameplay experiences. It features built-in AKG headphones with 360-degree spatial sound, a high-resolution AMOLED display and more to immerse you in your favorite games. Rated 4/5 stars from 145 customers. 

Samsung Hmd Odyssey Headset features:

  • Premium built-in AKG headphones won’t shake loose during gameplay. With rich 360-degree spatial sound, you can hear when someone’s sneaking up on you and detect clues about what’s around you.
  • Any mixed reality badge headset is compatible. Any of the windows mixed realitybadged motion controllers are compatible. PC- compatible gamepad or mouse/ keyboard will work too.The only mixed reality headset to Feature an integrated microphone array. Built directly into the headset, the array reduces noise so you can communicate clearly and interact with Cortana.
  • Imagine the Thrill of VR combined with a phenomenal sense of presence. With Windows mixed reality, you can Escape to a world of immersive, exhilarating experiences.
