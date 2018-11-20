For $8.50 shipped, this rechargeable lighter means you’ll never have to refuel again

- Nov. 20th 2018 5:00 pm ET

0

Tacklife Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter for $8.38 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon plus use code K8YCKN6Q at checkout. Normally $12, this is 30% off the going rate and the best available. Flame-based lighters are so 2010, so make sure you’re staying up-to-date by picking up a rechargeable lighter. They never need to be refueled, and since it’s just an electric arc, there’s less chance of burning something due to an out-of-control flame. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Tacklife Electronic Arc Lighter features:

  • Alumina ceramic lighters nozzle, 700V high voltage stable discharge without worry to melt
  • Flameless and smelless design, superior to the traditional lighter
  • Built-in strong powerful USB Rechargeable Li-ion battery and will provide over 300 ignitions on a full charge
  • Butane free, no threat to your health
  • 10 seconds automatically shut down

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Tacklife

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide