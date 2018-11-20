For $8.50 shipped, this rechargeable lighter means you’ll never have to refuel again

Tacklife Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its ELY03 Electric Arc Lighter for $8.38 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon plus use code K8YCKN6Q at checkout. Normally $12, this is 30% off the going rate and the best available. Flame-based lighters are so 2010, so make sure you’re staying up-to-date by picking up a rechargeable lighter. They never need to be refueled, and since it’s just an electric arc, there’s less chance of burning something due to an out-of-control flame. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Tacklife Electronic Arc Lighter features: