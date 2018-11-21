Amazon takes 20% off Amazfit’s Pace Smartwatch, bringing it down to $104, more from $140

- Nov. 21st 2018 1:09 pm ET

$104
Amazfit US (95% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pace Smartwatch for $103.99 shipped. Matched at Amazfit. That’s 20% off the typical rate, beats our last mention by $6, and is the best we could find. In a world where smartwatches can cost hundreds of dollars, this good-looking option can be yours for a fraction of price. Rated 4+ stars over 60% of reviewers.

We also spotted that NeweggFlash is offering the Amazfit Stratos Multisport Smartwatch for $140 shipped. That’s around $60 off what it typically fetches and within a couple of dollars of the lowest we’ve tracked. Nearly 65% of customers have rated it 4+ stars at Amazon.

Don’t forget that Apple Watch Series 3 dropped to $199 today and is available in various styles. If you own an older Apple Watch or don’t feel like shelling out twice as much for a Series 4, this deal may have your name written all over it.

Amazfit Pace Smartwatch features:

  • Look as Good as You Feel: With stunning looks and unparalleled craftsmanship, the Amazfit Pace is a perfect blend of comfort, technology, and style. The Pace features a durable ceramic bezel and attractive always-on display that makes the watch easy to read, even in bright sunlight, and is IP67 certified to be dust and water resistant.
  • Don’t Miss a Beat: A host of advanced features and sensors give you clear, actionable insights into your health and fitness goals – GPS+GLONASS, optical heart rate sensor, 9-axis IMU sensors, and sport tracking for running and 8 other activities.
