If you need fresh underwear, Amazon has Calvin Klein boxers & briefs from $16 shipped

- Nov. 21st 2018 4:27 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Calvin Klein Men’s Cotton Stretch 3-Pack Boxer Briefs in Black for $17.49 shipped. At least $25 from stores like Macy’s, this is the best price we’ve tracked for this style at Amazon in nearly two years. It had been hovering around $30 before this recent price drop. These boxer briefs are made of a “soft and breathable stretch cotton blend.” Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head after the jump for more styles on sale.

More Calvin Klein Underwear on sale:

If CK underwear isn’t your thing, you can check out the following Black Friday sales at PUMA or Polo Ralph Lauren for underwear deals instead

Calvin Klein 3-Pack Boxer Briefs features:

  • 95% Cotton, 5% Elastane
  • Cotton stretch underwear boxer briefs multipack featuring comfortable elastic Calvin Klein logo waistband
  • Soft and breathable stretch cotton blend

