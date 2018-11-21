Dock your MacBook on this AmazonBasics Stand in your choice of two colors: $17

- Nov. 21st 2018 8:03 am ET

$17
0

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics MacBook Stand in Black or Silver from $16.94 shipped. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a match of the second best we’ve tracked and a rare chance to save on both colors. This stand elevates your MacBook six-inches off the table, making it easier to read things at eye-level while offering additional storage space underneath. Supports devices up to 13-inches in size and includes a built-in cable organizer perfect for keeping things nice and tidy. Rated 4/5 stars.

Twelve South has a huge Black Friday sale going at Amazon right now. Head over to our roundup for more Apple-friendly deals to make your workspace standout.

AmazonBasics MacBook Stand features:

  • Laptop stand raises laptops 6.1-inches off your desk for better ergonomics
  • Made of a single piece of metal with black powder coated finish
  • Cable organizer keeps your keyboard and mouse cables neatly stowed
  • Forward tilt for easier viewing and improved air circulation
  • Compatible with Apple Macbook, Macbook Pro 13-Inch, Macbook Air and other laptops with depths less than 9.4 inches
$17

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp