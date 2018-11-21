Dock your MacBook on this AmazonBasics Stand in your choice of two colors: $17

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics MacBook Stand in Black or Silver from $16.94 shipped. Regularly $20, today’s deal is a match of the second best we’ve tracked and a rare chance to save on both colors. This stand elevates your MacBook six-inches off the table, making it easier to read things at eye-level while offering additional storage space underneath. Supports devices up to 13-inches in size and includes a built-in cable organizer perfect for keeping things nice and tidy. Rated 4/5 stars.
Twelve South has a huge Black Friday sale going at Amazon right now. Head over to our roundup for more Apple-friendly deals to make your workspace standout.
AmazonBasics MacBook Stand features:
- Laptop stand raises laptops 6.1-inches off your desk for better ergonomics
- Made of a single piece of metal with black powder coated finish
- Cable organizer keeps your keyboard and mouse cables neatly stowed
- Forward tilt for easier viewing and improved air circulation
- Compatible with Apple Macbook, Macbook Pro 13-Inch, Macbook Air and other laptops with depths less than 9.4 inches