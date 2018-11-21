Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 40W Four-Port USB Wall Charger $16 shipped, more

- Nov. 21st 2018 10:30 am ET

0

STSS (an Aukey-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its 40W Four-Port USB Wall Charger for $15.99 shipped when checking out with code BFRI0048. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and the first price drop we’ve seen. Whether you plan to plug it in behind your nightstand or add it to your EDC, this four-port charger is a great way to consolidate your power setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • OtterBox Commuter iPhone 8 Plus Case: $19 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
  • CHOETECH 7.5W Qi Charging Stand: $10 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ code TOMT524S
  • iPhone XR Screen Protector 2-Pack: $2 (Reg. $5) | Amazon
    • w/ code SVKHDXPC
  • CHOETECH One Touch 7.5W Qi Charger Car Mount: $16 (Reg. $36) | Amazon
    • w/ code YUW3EX6I
  • iPhone XR Screen Protector 3-Pack: $3 (Reg. $6) | Amazon
    • w/ code 52FHTVBH
  • CHOETECH 18W USB-C PD Charger: $9 (Reg. $17) | Amazon
    • w/ code G8LJYWTG
  • iPhone Xs Max Screen Protector 3-Pack: $3 (Reg. $6) | Amazon
    • w/ code WDHL845
  • Xcentz iPhone X Glass Screen Protector 2-Pack: $7 (Reg. $14) | Amazon
    • w/ code BXK96Y5V

Small enough to slip into a backpack or laptop bag, yet powerful enough to charge four USB gadgets at the same time. The powerful AUKEY PA-U48 plugs directly into a wall outlet with a folding two-prong plug for storage or travel. Advanced circuitry with built-in safeguards protects your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Powerful and effective device charging without a worry.

