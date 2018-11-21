Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 40W Four-Port USB Wall Charger $16 shipped, more

STSS (an Aukey-affiliated seller) via Amazon offers its 40W Four-Port USB Wall Charger for $15.99 shipped when checking out with code BFRI0048. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and the first price drop we’ve seen. Whether you plan to plug it in behind your nightstand or add it to your EDC, this four-port charger is a great way to consolidate your power setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Small enough to slip into a backpack or laptop bag, yet powerful enough to charge four USB gadgets at the same time. The powerful AUKEY PA-U48 plugs directly into a wall outlet with a folding two-prong plug for storage or travel. Advanced circuitry with built-in safeguards protects your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Powerful and effective device charging without a worry.