Bundle up your kids in Columbia and Arctix outdoor apparel, now 30% off in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as one of its Early Black Friday Week Deals, Amazon takes 30% off Columbia and Arctix Youth Outdoor Apparel. All items ship free. Don’t allow your kids to walk in a winter wonderland ill-prepared. This sale features nice discounts on name-brand jackets, snow bibs, gloves, and more. One of our top picks is the Columbia Boys’ Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket from $83.97 in select sizes and colors. It’s regularly $120, which is what it still fetches at the likes of Zappos and Backcountry. A notable feature is the Outgrown extendable cuffs, which will save you from having to buy a new jacket every season. (Kids, they grow up so fast!) Reviews are light on this style, but Columbia overall is well-rated. Hop after the jump for more favorites from this sale.
Top picks from this sale:
Note that prices vary greatly by size and available colors.
- Columbia Adventure Ride Snow Bib: $52.50 (Reg. $75)
- Columbia Sportswear Whirlibird Mitten: $23.50 (Reg. $35)
- Arctix Girls’ Jackalope Insulate Jacket: $45.50 (Reg. $65)
- Arctix Boys Tomahawk Insulated Winter Jacket: $42 (Reg. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Columbia Bugaboo II Fleece Jacket features:
Far more versatile than most winter jackets, this 3-in-1 system is warm, waterproof and protective. Each piece works as an outer layer on its own in moderate conditions, or pair them together when your kiddo need the jacket’s full storm-fighting power. And with our unique OUTGROWN™ system of extendable cuffs, it’s sure to be a favorite for seasons to come.