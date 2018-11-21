Bundle up your kids in Columbia and Arctix outdoor apparel, now 30% off in Amazon’s Gold Box

Today only, as one of its Early Black Friday Week Deals, Amazon takes 30% off Columbia and Arctix Youth Outdoor Apparel. All items ship free. Don’t allow your kids to walk in a winter wonderland ill-prepared. This sale features nice discounts on name-brand jackets, snow bibs, gloves, and more. One of our top picks is the Columbia Boys’ Bugaboo II Fleece Interchange Jacket from $83.97 in select sizes and colors. It’s regularly $120, which is what it still fetches at the likes of Zappos and Backcountry. A notable feature is the Outgrown extendable cuffs, which will save you from having to buy a new jacket every season. (Kids, they grow up so fast!) Reviews are light on this style, but Columbia overall is well-rated. Hop after the jump for more favorites from this sale.

Top picks from this sale:

Note that prices vary greatly by size and available colors.

Columbia Bugaboo II Fleece Jacket features: