D-Link’s Powerline AV2 Kit expands your wired network w/ up to 2GBps speeds at $70 (30% off)

- Nov. 21st 2018 9:52 am ET

B&H offers the D-Link Powerline AV2 2000 Passthrough Starter Kit for $69.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low from 2017. For further comparison, today’s offer is the best price we’ve seen this year. D-Link’s powerline kit features up to 2GBps speeds, AC outlet passthrough, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from nearly 500 customers.

D-Link Powerline AV2 2000 features:

  • HomePlug AV2 Compliant
  • IEEE 802.3/3u/3x/1901 Standards
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port per Adapter
  • Power/Ethernet/Powerline LED Indicators
  • 128-bit AES Data Encryption
  • Supports up to 2000 Mbps Data Rates
  • Integrated Passthrough Socket
  • Built-In AV2 MIMO Technology
  • Plug-and-Play Setup

