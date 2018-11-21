D-Link’s Powerline AV2 Kit expands your wired network w/ up to 2GBps speeds at $70 (30% off)

B&H offers the D-Link Powerline AV2 2000 Passthrough Starter Kit for $69.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. That’s good for a $30 discount from the going rate and matches the Amazon all-time low from 2017. For further comparison, today’s offer is the best price we’ve seen this year. D-Link’s powerline kit features up to 2GBps speeds, AC outlet passthrough, and more. Rated 3.8/5 stars from nearly 500 customers.
D-Link Powerline AV2 2000 features:
- HomePlug AV2 Compliant
- IEEE 802.3/3u/3x/1901 Standards
- 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Port per Adapter
- Power/Ethernet/Powerline LED Indicators
- 128-bit AES Data Encryption
- Supports up to 2000 Mbps Data Rates
- Integrated Passthrough Socket
- Built-In AV2 MIMO Technology
- Plug-and-Play Setup