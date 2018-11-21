Denon’s $299 Dolby Atmos-ready 7.2-Channel A/V Receiver has six HDMI ports (25% off), more

Electronics Expo (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon offers the Denon 7.2-Channel Dolby Atmos A/V Receiver AVRX1400H for $299 shipped. Also available at B&H. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate and the lowest offer we’ve seen all-time. Denon’s receiver is headlined by Dolby Atmos compatibility, but also features six HDMI inputs, built-in HEOS wireless technology, Alexa support and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from nearly 150 customers.

Pair your new A/V receiver with these two Sony Dolby Atmos Enabled Speakers for $98 shipped at Amazon. That’s good for a $100 discount from the going rate and matches the Amazon low. They make perfect additions to your budding Dolby Atmos home theater setup and carry a 4.7/5 star rating from over 420 customers. Complete the setup with some speaker wire at Amazon.

Alternatively, we spotted the Yamaha R-S202BL Stereo Receiver for $119.95 shipped. Normally selling for $160, that saves you 25% and matches the Amazon low. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 900 customers.

Denon 7.2-Channel Dolby Atmos A/V Receiver features:

Enjoy immersive multi-channel sound with the Denon AVR-X1400H 7.2-Channel Network A/V Receiver. It delivers up to 80W of power at 8 Ohms and features Dolby Atmos and DTS:X compatibility for object-based audio support. Built-in Bluetooth and AirPlay support allows the receiver to wirelessly stream music from compatible sources, such as smartphones and tablets. Onboard Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allows the AVR-X1400H to access a variety of Internet-based music sources like Pandora, SiriusXM, and TuneIn Internet radio. As an added convenience, you can download the free Denon 2016 AVR Remote App to control the receiver from your Android or iOS devices.