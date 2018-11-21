You can score 50 assorted Hot Wheels cars for only $25 at Walmart (Reg. up to $50)

Walmart offers the Hot Wheels Ultimate 50-Car Collectors Gift Pack for $25. Choose in-store pickup or spend over $35 for free shipping. That’s half off the original price of $50 and by far the best deal we could find. Target is charging $40 for a similar collection. Whether you’re a die-hard collector of these die-cast cars or want to surprise a child with their very first set of Hot Wheels, you can’t go wrong with this, especially at 50 cents per car. No reviews are available, but Hot Wheels is well-rated, and the set from Target has a near-perfect score.

Hot Wheels 50-Car Gift Pack features: