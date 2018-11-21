You can score 50 assorted Hot Wheels cars for only $25 at Walmart (Reg. up to $50)

Walmart offers the Hot Wheels Ultimate 50-Car Collectors Gift Pack for $25. Choose in-store pickup or spend over $35 for free shipping. That’s half off the original price of $50 and by far the best deal we could find. Target is charging $40 for a similar collection. Whether you’re a die-hard collector of these die-cast cars or want to surprise a child with their very first set of Hot Wheels, you can’t go wrong with this, especially at 50 cents per car. No reviews are available, but Hot Wheels is well-rated, and the set from Target has a near-perfect score.
Hot Wheels 50-Car Gift Pack features:
- Age Range: 3 Years and Up
- One of the biggest Hot Wheels packs available with a total of 50 cars!
- The vehicles in the collection feature realistic details and awesome graphics
- An instant collection of a variety of 1:64 scale Hot Wheels vehicles
- Kids will have hours of push around and racing fun with these colorful, cool wheels
- These compelling 1:64 scale vehicles will delight collectors and car enthusiasts