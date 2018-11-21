You can score 50 assorted Hot Wheels cars for only $25 at Walmart (Reg. up to $50)

- Nov. 21st 2018 11:07 pm ET

0

Walmart offers the Hot Wheels Ultimate 50-Car Collectors Gift Pack for $25. Choose in-store pickup or spend over $35 for free shipping. That’s half off the original price of $50 and by far the best deal we could find. Target is charging $40 for a similar collection. Whether you’re a die-hard collector of these die-cast cars or want to surprise a child with their very first set of Hot Wheels, you can’t go wrong with this, especially at 50 cents per car. No reviews are available, but Hot Wheels is well-rated, and the set from Target has a near-perfect score.

Seeking more toy deals? Amazon and Walmart have some great bargains on select LEGO sets ongoing.

Hot Wheels 50-Car Gift Pack features:

  • Age Range: 3 Years and Up
  • One of the biggest Hot Wheels packs available with a total of 50 cars!
  • The vehicles in the collection feature realistic details and awesome graphics
  • An instant collection of a variety of 1:64 scale Hot Wheels vehicles
  • Kids will have hours of push around and racing fun with these colorful, cool wheels
  • These compelling 1:64 scale vehicles will delight collectors and car enthusiasts

