Get the JBL Pulse 3 for $120, Bose SoundLink Revolve + Home Mini $179, more from $29

Amazon offers the JBL Pulse 3 IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $119.95 shipped. Also available at Kohl’s, Best Buy, Target, and direct. Normally $160 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With the built-in RGB LEDs around this speaker, you’re bound to have a great party with this speaker. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more speaker deals.
Nomad Base Station
Other speakers on sale:
- Sony SRS-X11 Ultra-portable Bluetooth Speaker: $29 (Reg. $38) | B&H
- UE MEGABLAST: $125 (Reg. $175+)
- Alexa built-in
- Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker: $179 ($250 value) | B&H
- Bonus FREE Google Home Mini ($50 value)
JBL Pulse 3 features:
- Take your listening experience to the next level with the JBL Pulse 3, the portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that combines 360° sound with 360° lightshow
- With a built–in rechargeable battery that delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof housing, Pulse 3 is perfect for worry–free listening by the beach or pool – or even in it
- With JBL Connect+ technology, you can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to amplify the party
- With the noise and echo cancelling speakerphone you can take calls from your speaker with a touch of a button
- You can make your music look amazing by customizing the light sequences and easily adjust your settings with the JBL Connect app