Get the JBL Pulse 3 for $120, Bose SoundLink Revolve + Home Mini $179, more from $29

- Nov. 21st 2018 3:47 pm ET

Amazon offers the JBL Pulse 3 IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker for $119.95 shipped. Also available at Kohl’s, Best Buy, Target, and direct. Normally $160 or more, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. With the built-in RGB LEDs around this speaker, you’re bound to have a great party with this speaker. Rated 4/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more speaker deals.

JBL Pulse 3 features:

  • Take your listening experience to the next level with the JBL Pulse 3, the portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that combines 360° sound with 360° lightshow
  • With a built–in rechargeable battery that delivers up to 12 hours of playtime and an IPX7 waterproof housing, Pulse 3 is perfect for worry–free listening by the beach or pool – or even in it
  • With JBL Connect+ technology, you can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to amplify the party
  • With the noise and echo cancelling speakerphone you can take calls from your speaker with a touch of a button
  • You can make your music look amazing by customizing the light sequences and easily adjust your settings with the JBL Connect app
