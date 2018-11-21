Kensington’s $70 Portable USB-C Dock adds HDMI, Ethernet, more to your MacBook ($20 off)

Dell offers the Kensington Portable USB-C Dock (SD1600P) for $69.99 shipped. Normally selling for $90 at B&H, that’s good for $20 discount, beats the Amazon all-time low by $14, and is the best offer we’ve tracked. Kensington’s USB-C hub features just about all of the I/O you could ask for, with HDMI, VGA, Ethernet, dual USB 3.0, and more. So far reviews are pretty light, although other Kensington USB-C gear carries solid ratings.

Kensington Portable USB-C Dock features:

  • 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Connector
  • 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Port
  • 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A Ports
  • 1 x HDMI Port
  • 1 x VGA Port
  • 1 x Gigabit Ethernet Jack
  • Integrated 8″ Cable
  • Up to 2.4A Charging
  • Supports up to 4K at 30 Hz
