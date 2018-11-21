Kohl’s Black Friday Beauty Sale takes 50% off, stock up on some post-holiday self care from $1.50

As a part of its Black Friday Deals, Kohl’s is taking 50% off a selection of beauty items. Prices are as marked and start at $1.50. Opt for in-store pickup or spend over $50 for free shipping. You know how I’m going to unwind from this crazy weekend? With a sheet mask. You should, too, especially since the Earth Therapeutics 5-Pack Essential Beauty Face Masks are only $4.50 with in-store pickup. That’s a $5 drop, or a mere 90 cents per mask. Not only do Kohl’s shoppers rate them highly at 4.5/5 stars, I can also vouch for the quality of these masks. Head after the jump for more of our favorites from this sale.

Top picks from this sale:

Meanwhile, Macy’s and MAC Cosmetics are also having Black Friday specials on beauty; you can check them out here.

Earth Therapeutics 5-Pack Face Masks feature: