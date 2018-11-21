Lacoste cuts 40% off sitewide, including sale items + free shipping for Black Friday

- Nov. 21st 2018 1:31 pm ET

Black Friday
0

Step up your look during Lacoste’s Black Friday Sale that’s offering 40% off sitewide with code SALE40 at checkout. You can find great deals on jackets, sweaters, shirts, accessories and more.  Even better, all orders receive free delivery.

Stay mobile throughout everyday activities with the Sport Water-Resistant Quilted Golf Jacket for $135, which is down from its original rate of $225. Designed with four-way stretch material, this jacket would look great with jeans or slacks alike. Plus, its two zippered hand pockets easily store essentials.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

