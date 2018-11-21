NordVPN offers 3-yrs. of its VPN service for $89 this Black Friday (Reg. $110+)

NordVPN offers three years of its VPN service for $89 when promo code nordvpn891112hd is applied during checkout. That brings the price down to under $2.50 per month. Our previous mention was $95, with today’s deal marking the best that we’ve tracked. NordVPN is one of the most trusted services available today. This service has excellent feedback from VPN reviewers like VPN Mentor and Best VPN. It’s more important than ever to protect your privacy online; adding a VPN to your setup can help do just that. This service also unlocks geo-specific content, so you can watch your favorite shows anywhere.
NordVPN features:
- Double Encryption
- Access over 2900+ servers worldwide
- Ultra-fast Servers For Video Streaming
- Onion Over VPN
- No logs policy
- Connect 6 devices at the same time
NordVPN protects your IP address, so your online activity is out of sight of your Internet service provider and any creepy snoopers. Secure up to 6 different devices at the same time! NordVPN apps are super easy to set up and use on Windows, macOS, Android and iOS. With NordVPN, you can securely access censored content, favorite streaming websites and social media platforms wherever you are.