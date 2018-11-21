NordVPN offers 3-yrs. of its VPN service for $89 this Black Friday (Reg. $110+)

NordVPN offers three years of its VPN service for $89 when promo code nordvpn891112hd is applied during checkout. That brings the price down to under $2.50 per month. Our previous mention was $95, with today’s deal marking the best that we’ve tracked. NordVPN is one of the most trusted services available today. This service has excellent feedback from VPN reviewers like VPN Mentor and Best VPN. It’s more important than ever to protect your privacy online; adding a VPN to your setup can help do just that. This service also unlocks geo-specific content, so you can watch your favorite shows anywhere.

NordVPN features:

Double Encryption

Access over 2900+ servers worldwide

Ultra-fast Servers For Video Streaming

Onion Over VPN

No logs policy

Connect 6 devices at the same time