Philips’ Sonicare DiamondCare 9700 Series Smart Toothbrush: $230 ($50 off), more from $165

- Nov. 21st 2018 3:22 pm ET

$230
0

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric 9700 Series Toothbrush for $229.95 shipped. That’s $50 off the regular rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This high-end toothbrush is app-enabled, removes up to 10x more plaque, and improves gum health by up to 7x in two weeks. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric 9300 Series Toothbrush for $164.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Typically fetching closer to $200, this deal saves you nearly 20% off and is a match for the lowest price we have seen. Nearly 75% of customers rated this toothbrush 4+ stars.

Cut cost when you opt for Amazon’s best-selling rotating power toothbrush. The Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is $40, but doesn’t have an app for helping you brush to the best of your ability.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9700 Toothbrush features:

  • Philips Sonicare’s best ever toothbrush for the most exceptional clean and complete care. Android compatibility: Android phones; bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets. iOS compatibility : iPad 3rd Gen or higher; iPhone 4S or higher; iOS7 or higher
  • Removes up to 100% more stains in just 3 days (in white+ mode vs. a manual toothbrush)
  • 5 modes: Clean, White+, Deep Clean+, Gum Health, TongueCare & 3 intensity levels
$230

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Smartphone Accessories Philips

About the Author