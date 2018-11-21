Philips’ Sonicare DiamondCare 9700 Series Smart Toothbrush: $230 ($50 off), more from $165

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric 9700 Series Toothbrush for $229.95 shipped. That’s $50 off the regular rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This high-end toothbrush is app-enabled, removes up to 10x more plaque, and improves gum health by up to 7x in two weeks. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

We also spotted the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart Electric 9300 Series Toothbrush for $164.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. Typically fetching closer to $200, this deal saves you nearly 20% off and is a match for the lowest price we have seen. Nearly 75% of customers rated this toothbrush 4+ stars.

Cut cost when you opt for Amazon’s best-selling rotating power toothbrush. The Oral-B Black Pro 1000 Power Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush is $40, but doesn’t have an app for helping you brush to the best of your ability.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9700 Toothbrush features: