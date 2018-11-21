Capture your holiday memories on the new (old) Polaroid OneStep Camera: $100 (Reg. $130)

Amazon offers the Polaroid Originals OneStep 2 VF Instant Camera in three colors for $99.99 shipped. Also at B&H and Best Buy. This remake of an old classic delivers point & shoot for the holidays. Simply take your picture and the Polaroid will spit it out. It’s the original Instagram. This model sports a built-in flash, optical lens, and 60-day battery life. Ratings are mixed at Amazon but Best Buy shoppers are feeling good at 4.2/5 stars. Don’t forget to leverage those savings on some extra film.
Polaroid Originals OneStep features:
- Easy to use: Just point & shoot. Compose your shot, press the red button and magic will appear!
- Self-timer function – 60-day battery life: high performance lithium ion battery, 1300mAh, 3.7V nominal Voltage, 4.81Wh
- High-quality lens: Optical grade Polycarbonate and Acrylic lenses – Fixed focus lens: 2 feet – infinity – Field of view: 41 degrees vertical and 40 degrees horizontal
- Powerful built-in flash, Flash System: Vacuum discharge tube strobe – Shutter system: Custom design, using precision step motor shutter