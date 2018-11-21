Razor’s A5 Lux Scooter is great for children, teens, and adults: $50 shipped (Reg. $80)

Amazon is offering the Razor A5 Lux Scooter for $49.94 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s $30 off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is among some of the lowest pricing we have tracked. This scooter is made of aircraft-grade aluminum, making it a durable, fun gift to pick up for Christmas this year. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If the recipient is a smaller person, the Razor A Kick Scooter is $30. Spending $20 less means you’ll get much smaller wheels that will limit rider size to 143 lbs or less compared to the 220-lb. weight limit of the Razor A5 above.

Razor A5 Lux Scooter features: