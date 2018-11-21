RhinoShield iPhone XS/Max/R cases are down to $19 at Amazon + Android options from $17

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, RhinoSheild (95% positive feedback al-time) via Amazon is offering 30% off a selection of its cases for iPhone, Galaxy Note 9 and more. The RhinoShield CrashGuard NX Bumper for iPhone XS Max in black is down to $18.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $30, it has never dropped below $25 at Amazon and this is the best price we can find. It features 11-foot drop protection, Qi charger compatibility and works great with the RhinoShield Impact Resistant Screen Protector. This one carries a 4+ star rating and you browse through the rest of the sale right here.

RhinoShield CrashGuard NX Bumper: