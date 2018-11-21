RhinoShield iPhone XS/Max/R cases are down to $19 at Amazon + Android options from $17

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, RhinoSheild (95% positive feedback al-time) via Amazon is offering 30% off a selection of its cases for iPhone, Galaxy Note 9 and more. The RhinoShield CrashGuard NX Bumper for iPhone XS Max in black is down to $18.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $30, it has never dropped below $25 at Amazon and this is the best price we can find. It features 11-foot drop protection, Qi charger compatibility and works great with the RhinoShield Impact Resistant Screen Protector. This one carries a 4+ star rating and you browse through the rest of the sale right here.
As you may have noticed earlier this week, Anker is offering loads of cases for previous generation devices starting from $4. And you’ll find some great Qi chargers/stands offers and more in its early Black Friday deals.
RhinoShield CrashGuard NX Bumper:
- With our proprietary RhinoShield [IMPACT RESISTANT] technology, you never have to worry about breaking that valuable glass-backed phone. Proven with multiple drop tests and certified military grade (MIL-STD 810G) – our custom ShockSpread polymer material absorbs impact of at least 3.5m/11 feet. The case’s inner honeycomb structure provides an additional 10% defense against knocks.
- With a lineup of 7 colours CrashGuard NX features a wider selection of frames to choose from. The changeable rim not only holds the structure of your phone in bumper case mode, it also lets you add an accent color to your case. There are 11 rim colors to choose from, so you can go all out or keep it understated, whichever way you roll.