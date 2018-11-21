RhinoShield iPhone XS/Max/R cases are down to $19 at Amazon + Android options from $17

- Nov. 21st 2018 7:59 am ET

Get this deal
30% off from $19
0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, RhinoSheild (95% positive feedback al-time) via Amazon is offering 30% off a selection of its cases for iPhone, Galaxy Note 9 and more. The RhinoShield CrashGuard NX Bumper for iPhone XS Max in black is down to $18.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $30, it has never dropped below $25 at Amazon and this is the best price we can find. It features 11-foot drop protection, Qi charger compatibility and works great with the RhinoShield Impact Resistant Screen Protector. This one carries a 4+ star rating and you browse through the rest of the sale right here.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

As you may have noticed earlier this week, Anker is offering loads of cases for previous generation devices starting from $4. And you’ll find some great Qi chargers/stands offers and more in its early Black Friday deals.

RhinoShield CrashGuard NX Bumper:

  • With our proprietary RhinoShield [IMPACT RESISTANT] technology, you never have to worry about breaking that valuable glass-backed phone. Proven with multiple drop tests and certified military grade (MIL-STD 810G) – our custom ShockSpread polymer material absorbs impact of at least 3.5m/11 feet. The case’s inner honeycomb structure provides an additional 10% defense against knocks.
  • With a lineup of 7 colours CrashGuard NX features a wider selection of frames to choose from. The changeable rim not only holds the structure of your phone in bumper case mode, it also lets you add an accent color to your case. There are 11 rim colors to choose from, so you can go all out or keep it understated, whichever way you roll.
Get this deal
30% off from $19

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
RhinoSheild

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard