Shadowmatic for iOS gets a rare Black Friday price drop, now down at $2 (Reg. $4)

The iOS and Mac app deals are really heating up now. This morning’s roundup has 40 or more of some of the best the App Store has to offer on sale, and here’s another one. Shadowmatic is a former Apple Design Award winner that features some incredible visuals and unique puzzle mechanics. The game has sat at $4 since late February and is now available for $1.99. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked in well over a year. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 7,200 gamers all-time. More details and gameplay footage below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s iOS/Mac deals include everything from Alto’s Odyssey, Iron Marines and Hitman Sniper to the stellar Affinity Photo & Designer apps and much more.

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

Early Black Friday iOS & Mac App Deals: Hitman Sniper, Reigns, Star Wars, NBA 2K19, more

Best Early Black Friday Game Deals: Uncharted Collection $10, Just Dance 2019 $26, more

Black Friday Game Deals Live! PS4 Spider-Man $200, Xbox One $140 off, controllers, more

Shadowmatic Features: