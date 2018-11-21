Take your DIY projects to the next level with a Silhouette 3 Craft Bundle at $100 off, today only

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Woot via Amazon is offering the Silhouette Slate Grey Cameo 3 Craft Bundle for $199.99 shipped. That’s $110 off the regular $310 price tag at Amazon and the lowest price we can find. These Silhouette craft bundles will surely take your DIY projects to the next level. You get the cutting machine itself, a power and USB cable, a pair of 12-inch cutting mats, the autoblade cutting blade, 24 sketch pens, and a vinyl starter pack. Rated 3.9/5 stars from nearly 500 Amazon customers.

While you’re doing adult crafts on the Silhouette, keep the kids busy with these Crayola and Play-Doh deals at Amazon today.

Silhouette Slate Grey Cameo 3 Craft Bundle: