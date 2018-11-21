Ditch that old skillet for a best-selling cast iron Lodge at $12 shipped (Reg. up to $27)

Amazon is offering the Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan for $12 shipped. Regularly $27 direct from Lodge it has more typically sold at around $15 from Walmart and Amazon. This is within a couple bucks of the all-time low and the best price we can find. Perfect for stovetop cooking and finishing in the oven, this Made-in-the-USA skillet features a cast iron build and is covered by a lifetime warranty. It is the best-selling cookware/pan on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it might be a little bit bigger, today’s Lodge deal is about $8 less than the AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet. And make sure you go hit up the Hautelook Le Creuset’s Flash Sale as it has loads of cookware, bakeware, accessories and more from $30. Our Home Goods Guide is another great place for kitchenware and more.

Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet: