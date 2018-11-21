Ditch that old skillet for a best-selling cast iron Lodge at $12 shipped (Reg. up to $27)

Amazon is offering the Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet Pan for $12 shipped. Regularly $27 direct from Lodge it has more typically sold at around $15 from Walmart and Amazon. This is within a couple bucks of the all-time low and the best price we can find. Perfect for stovetop cooking and finishing in the oven, this Made-in-the-USA skillet features a cast iron build and is covered by a lifetime warranty. It is the best-selling cookware/pan on Amazon and carries a 4+ star rating from over 11,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
While it might be a little bit bigger, today’s Lodge deal is about $8 less than the AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet. And make sure you go hit up the Hautelook Le Creuset’s Flash Sale as it has loads of cookware, bakeware, accessories and more from $30. Our Home Goods Guide is another great place for kitchenware and more.
Lodge 10.25-Inch Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet:
- 10.25 Inch Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet. An improvement on the original: the Lodge Cast Iron Skillet, featuring an assist handle. This will be your go-to pan for generations to come. Handle length is 4.81 inch
- SEASONED COOKWARE. A good seasoning makes all the difference. Lodge seasons its cookware with 100% vegetable oil; no synthetic coatings or chemicals. The more you use your iron, the better the seasoning will get.
- MADE IN THE USA. Lodge has been making cast iron cookware in South Pittsburg, Tennessee (pop. 3,300) since 1896. With over 120 years of experience, their cast iron is known for its high quality design, lifetime durability, and cooking versatility.