5-Minute Stories featuring Disney Princesses, Mickey Mouse, and Paw Patrol are only $5 each

- Nov. 22nd 2018 11:31 pm ET

Black Friday
0

Amazon offers the 5-Minute Disney Princess Stories Hardcover Book for $5 shipped. Same at Target and a buck more at Walmart. It goes for around $12 at Barnes & Noble. Today’s price drop is an Amazon all-time low. It features 12 stories, or an hour’s worth of tales. Divvy them up as you wish, of course. Rated 4.6/5 stars and a #1 best seller in Children’s Royalty Books. (Yes, that’s a genre.) More deals after the jump.

If your little one doesn’t dig princesses, you can also pick up 5-Minute Mickey Mouse Stories or 5-Minute Paw Patrol Stories for $5 shipped each. These are also all-time lows. Note that Target matches these prices.

Don’t forget that Amazon has a coupon that’s valid for $5 off book orders over $20.

5-Minute Princess Stories features:

Princesses are often royally busy, but they always have time to help a lost puppy, invite a new friend to tea, or even cheer up a little dragon! Each of these twelve stories is the perfect length for reading aloud in about five minutes, making them perfect for jam-packed days. This treasury stars all the Disney princesses-including Tiana and Rapunzel-and features a padded cover, and beautiful full-page and spot illustrations. Now the princesses’ adventures are the royal choice before bed, on the go, or any moment!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

Target Black Friday 2018

About the Author