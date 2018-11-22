5-Minute Stories featuring Disney Princesses, Mickey Mouse, and Paw Patrol are only $5 each

Amazon offers the 5-Minute Disney Princess Stories Hardcover Book for $5 shipped. Same at Target and a buck more at Walmart. It goes for around $12 at Barnes & Noble. Today’s price drop is an Amazon all-time low. It features 12 stories, or an hour’s worth of tales. Divvy them up as you wish, of course. Rated 4.6/5 stars and a #1 best seller in Children’s Royalty Books. (Yes, that’s a genre.) More deals after the jump.

If your little one doesn’t dig princesses, you can also pick up 5-Minute Mickey Mouse Stories or 5-Minute Paw Patrol Stories for $5 shipped each. These are also all-time lows. Note that Target matches these prices.

Don’t forget that Amazon has a coupon that’s valid for $5 off book orders over $20.

5-Minute Princess Stories features: