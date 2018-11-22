Amazon Black Friday cat treats & supplies from $5: Temptations, litter, other goodies

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering up to 40% off treats, goodies, and supplies for furry little friends. All of today’s feline-friendly deals ship completely free, with many of them carrying solid ratings. One standout from the bunch here is the 30-oz. Tub Temptations Cat Treats (in various flavors) for just $7.97. Regularly up to $16, this is matching the Amazon all-time low and the best we can find. You can also, like most of the products in today’s sale, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages to drop the price down even more. Head below for more details.
Be sure to browse through the rest of the sale for some great kitty stocking stuffers, litter boxes, and much more from $5. Our Home Goods Guide is filled with amazing deals for your furry friends and items for around the house right now. And you’ll get even more gift ideas for your kitties right here.
Temptations Cat Treats:
- Contains One (1) 30 Oz. Tub Of Temptations Treats For Cats Tasty Chicken Flavor
- Temptations Cat Treats Are 100% Nutritionally Complete And Balanced For Adult Cat Maintenance
- This Irresistible Cat Treat Has A Unique Pocket Shape That Is Crunchy On The Outside And Scrumptiously Soft And Creamy On The Inside For A Delightful Holiday Cat Treat
- Under 2 Calories Per Treat, These Chicken-Flavored Cat Treats Will Have Your Cat Meowing For More