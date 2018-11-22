Black Friday Printer Deals from $19: Canon AirPrint AiO, Brother wireless laser, more

Walmart offers the Canon PIXMA MX490 All-in-One AirPrint-enabled Printer for $34 shipped. Normally around $45 at Amazon, it just recently dropped to $40 there and is $1 below our last mention. If you’ve been looking for a small form factor printer that can give you color reproductions as well as copying and scanning, this is a great option. Plus, it has AirPrint, meaning you can easily send documents from your iPhone or iPad to it. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers and  a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Other printers on sale:

Canon Pixma Wireless All-In-One Color Printer:

  • The space-saving small printer fits about anywhere in your home, office or dorm.
  • Air Print: Print wirelessly and effortlessly from your compatible iPhone, iPad or iPod touch –no drivers needed!
  • Print and scan photos or documents from your mobile device using the free Canon PRINT app.
  • Save time with the fully integrated Auto Document Feeder
  • 1-Year limited warranty with InstantExchange Program. 1-Year toll-free technical phone support.
