Black Friday Printer Deals from $19: Canon AirPrint AiO, Brother wireless laser, more

Walmart offers the Canon PIXMA MX490 All-in-One AirPrint-enabled Printer for $34 shipped. Normally around $45 at Amazon, it just recently dropped to $40 there and is $1 below our last mention. If you’ve been looking for a small form factor printer that can give you color reproductions as well as copying and scanning, this is a great option. Plus, it has AirPrint, meaning you can easily send documents from your iPhone or iPad to it. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers and a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Nomad Base Station

Other printers on sale:

Canon Pixma Wireless All-In-One Color Printer: