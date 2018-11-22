Black Friday Board & Card Games from $4: Jenga, Catan, Clue, and much more

Time to refresh your game nights? Good news — we’ve found a wealth of board and card games on sale for Black Friday from as little as $4 shipped. Pick up some classics and new favorites at or near best-ever prices. Hit the jump to see them all.
Board and Card Game Deals:
- Classic Jenga: $5 (Reg. $13) | Amazon, Walmart
- Add-on at Amazon
- Splendor: $20 (Reg. $35) | Amazon, Walmart
- Catan: 5th Edition: $26 (Reg. $49) | Walmart
- Hasbro’s Clue: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon, Walmart
- Add-on at Amazon
- Monopoly: $10 (Reg. $20) | Walmart
- Mario Bros. Ed. $27 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Ticket to Ride: NYC 1960: $14 (Reg. $20) | Target
- Less with REDCard
- Uno: $4 (Reg. $6+) | Amazon, Walmart
- $1 more at Target
- Betrayal at House on the Hill: $26 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon, Walmart
- 2nd edition
- Fallout: $35 (Reg. $50) | Amazon, Walmart
- D&D Starter Set: $12 (Reg. $15+) | Amazon, Walmart, Target
