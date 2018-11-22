Black Friday Magazine subs under $4/yr: Wired, Bon Appetit, ESPN, GQ, Arch. Digest, more

DiscountMags has now kicked-off its Black Friday sale with some of the best deals of the year. We are seeing most titles right at $4 or slightly below including Wired, ESPN, Popular Science, GQ, Architectural Digest, Bon Appetit, and many more. However, there are a couple of particular deals to watch out for. Head below for more details.

Outside of some holiday bundle offers, this is about as good as it gets on most of the aforementioned titles. For example, Wired is under $4 at DiscountMags right now while Amazon has it on sale for $5 in its Black Friday Week promo. While there are some great Kindle offers on the Amazon side of things, just about all of the major titles are less at DiscountMags right now.

One title to watch out for in the DiscountMags sale is Men’s Health. For whatever reason, this one is listed at a much higher price than we are used to. While Motor Trend and Car and Driver are both at $4, which is a solid price, we do tend see both of these for less than that throughout the year as well. Outside of those titles, this is a great time to grab some corporate gifts or extend your subscriptions at a solid discount if you aren’t jumping in for the first time.

As usual, there is no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax from DiscountMags. All of the titles in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

