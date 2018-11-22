This $16 Boogie Board is for writing, not riding (Reg. $25, Amazon all-time low)

Amazon offers the Boogie Board 8.5-inch LCD Writing Tablet in select colors for $15.99 shipped. Regularly fetching around $25, it’s the best deal we’ve seen for this model. Kids would love to use it as a drawing pad, while those of us who are stuck “adulting” can count on it for jotting important notes or maintaining a to-do list. (But let’s be real, we grownups would be caught doodling on one of these, too.) Erase your handiwork with just the push of a button, which means you can spare your wastebasket from endless crumpled balls of paper. Rated 4.1/5 stars from thousands.

The Boogie Board is a basic digital writing tablet. If you need a much more powerful device for things beyond note-taking, check out the iPad deals we’ve seen so far for Black Friday.

Boogie Board LCD Writing Tablet features: