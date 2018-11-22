This $10 Brother P-Touch has been labeled an Amazon all-time low (Reg. up to $35)

Amazon offers the Brother P-Touch Label Maker (PTD210) for $9.99 shipped. Matched at Staples with pickup. It’s over a buck more at B&H. Meanwhile, Walmart charges $15 and Best Buy has it for $20. Amazon had been selling this model for close to $35 until today’s drop to an all-time low. Sometimes, labeling your leftovers or anything else you want untouched by others in Sharpie marker just won’t do. Plus, with this machine you can get creative with different fonts, frames, and symbols, making your items truly yours. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,500 customers.

Brother P-Touch Label Maker features: