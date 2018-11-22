Calvin Klein underwear is up to 50% off in today’s Gold Box, with styles from $2.50

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Week Deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a wide range of Calvin Klein men’s and women’s underwear. Prices are as low as $2.50 and vary greatly by size and color. All orders ship free. If you want your own pair of Calvins, it’s worth shopping this sale. Many styles are at all-time Amazon lows and rated 4+/5 stars. Notable here is the Calvin Klein Men’s Light Boxer Briefs from $13.59. They go for $18 at Macy’s, and have been hovering around $25 at Amazon until this recent drop. Today’s price is the best we’ve tracked. They’re breathable due to their mesh design. Jump below for the rest of our top picks, also at all-time lows.
Top picks from this sale:
- Women’s Ultimate Cotton Boyshorts: From $8 (Reg. $13)
- Men’s Microfiber Boxer Briefs 3-Pk.: From $18 (Reg. $45)
- Women’s Skinny Strap Bralette: From $11.50 (Reg. $28)
- Men’s Modal Short Sleeve V-Neck: From $12.50 (Reg. $34)
- …and even more deals…
Calvin Klein Light Boxer Briefs feature:
- 74% Polyamide, 26% Elastane
- Imported
- Pull On closure
- Machine Wash
- Every day subtle mesh that is light as air
- Fabric wraps around the body smoothly with great breathability
- Microfiber waistband with graphic mesh design