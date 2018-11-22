Crocs Black Friday Event has doorbusters from just $10, including clogs, boots, and more

- Nov. 22nd 2018 9:47 am ET

Crocs Black Friday Sale is offering 40% off sitewide, with doorbusters from just $10. Prices are as marked. Orders of $35+ receive free delivery. The women’s Leigh Suede Wedge Shootie is a versatile option for the holidays to wear with jeans, leggings, or dresses alike. Originally priced at $80, these boots are on sale for just $40. Plus, their wedge design will be comfortable to walk in. With over 150 reviews, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

