Bring home a new Windows desktop or laptop starting from $300 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is discounting a selection of laptop and desktop computers starting at $300 shipped. There are a number of options in today’s sale from Acer, ASUS, and Dell. One standout for us is the Dell-Inspiron 2.6 GHz/8GB/1TB AiO Desktop Computer for $382.49. That’s good for an over $60 discount and a new Amazon all-time low. It features a 24-inch display, built-in webcam, and more. It’s a #1 best-seller and 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating. Shop the entire batch of discounted Windows PC here.
Dell AiO Desktop Computer features:
- 7th Generation AMD A6-9225 Processor with Radeon R4 Graphics
- 8GB (1x8GB) 2400MHz DDR4,
- 1 TB 5400 RPM [SATA] (HDD), No Optical Drive
- 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-Glare, LED-Backlit Narrow Border Display with Pop-up Webcam
- Windows 10 Home 64bit English
Whether it’s balancing the family budget, editing vacation photos or downloading recipes, AMD A6-9225 processors help you get every project finished faster with snappy performance. 8GB DDR4 memory lets you master productivity with twice the speed and bandwidth of DDR3, even with multiple applications open.