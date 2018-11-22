Save on select Garmin smartwatches from $50 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy

Amazon is currently running a sale on select Garmin fitness wearables with prices starting from $50 shipped. Our top pick is the Garmin vívoactive 3 Music GPS Smartwatch for $249.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Normally $300, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and the best available. It beats our last mention by $15. The standalone GPS features of this watch is perfect for running or cycling, and it can hold up to 500 songs for offline listening. You’ll also get up to 7-days of battery life in normal smartwatch mode when not using the GPS features and 5-hours of continuous use of the GPS. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Shop the entire sale here.

If you’d rather buy into the Wear OS ecosystem with Android, check out the Ticwatch E or Pro which are on sale for today only at Amazon from $91 shipped.

Other top picks from the sale:

Garmin vívoactive 3 Music features: