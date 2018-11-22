Get this award-winning task manager 2Do for Mac for $18 (Orig. $50)

Most to-do list apps are pretty basic. But with 2Do Task Manager, you can color code your entries and handle multiple projects in one slick interface. You can get this award-winning productivity app now for $18 (Orig. $50) with promo code “BFSAVE40” on a lifetime license via 9to5Toys Specials.

While many task managers are needlessly complicated, 2Do is deceptively simple to use. Available on Mac, Windows and iOS, this app lets you add new tasks in seconds and sync everything with your calendar.

But don’t be fooled — 2Do is packed with powerful features. The color coding system helps you to see which tasks belong to each project. You can also assign tags, categories and a location to your tasks, import files from Dropbox, and even attach a Google search.

In addition, 2Do can remind you about upcoming deadlines and tell you when someone completes an outstanding task. With advanced search queries and smart lists as well, this task manager has it all.

Order now for $18 with promo code “BFSAVE40” to get lifetime access to 2Do (worth $49.99), with all future updates included. Look for more app and software deals and save an additional 40% off with promo code “BFSAVE40” (some exclusions apply).