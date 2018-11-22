Gaming hardcover books from $20 or less: Mario & Zelda Encyclopedias + more (Reg. $30+)

Amazon is now offering the Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years hardcover book for $19.99 shipped. That’s 50% off the original listing, about $7 under the recent going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. The perfect gift for the gamer that already has everything, it features 250+ pages of Mario history in the form of tips, imagery, interviews and much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of Amazon reviewers. Head below for even more gaming book deals and details on how to save even more.
We also spotted a pair of deals on Zelda hardcover books. Both the Zelda Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion and the Legend of Zelda Encyclopedia are down to a new Amazon all-time low at $19.99 shipped.
Now, all of these books are eligible for Amazon’s $5 off promotion, but you’ll need to hit the $20 threshold. Needless to say, if you plan on grabbing more than one, you’ll want to go right here to grab the special promo code and more details on how to get even deeper deals.
Super Mario Encyclopedia:
Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years is jam-packed with content from all seventeen Super Mario games–from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World. Track the evolution of the Goomba, witness the introduction of Yoshi, and relive your favorite levels. This tome also contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka, tips to help you find every coin, star, sun, and mushroom–even explanations of glitches! With information on enemies, items, obstacles, and worlds from over thirty years of Mario, Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia is the definitive resource for everything Super Mario!