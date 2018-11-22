Hunter’s $254 Symphony Ceiling Fan integrates with HomeKit + Alexa at $50 off (All-time low)

Amazon offers the Hunter 54-inch Symphony HomeKit-enabled Ceiling Fan for $254.15 shipped. Also available at Walmart for $4 more. That’s good for a $45 discount from the going rate at Lowe’s and is a new Amazon all-time low. Hunter’s smart fan features support for HomeKit and Alexa control, integrated LED light and more. It also includes a reversible motor, which allows you alternate between the downdraft mode in the summer or updraft mode during the winter. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of customers.

We’ve also spotted a variety of other notable smart home deals today. Schlage’s Z-Wave Connect Deadbolt is now on sale for $146 shipped (25% off). And you can also get a two-pack of TP-Link Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs for $28 (Reg. $45).

Hunter Symphony HomeKit Ceiling Fan features: