Hunter’s $254 Symphony Ceiling Fan integrates with HomeKit + Alexa at $50 off (All-time low)

- Nov. 22nd 2018 1:48 pm ET

Amazon offers the Hunter 54-inch Symphony HomeKit-enabled Ceiling Fan for $254.15 shipped. Also available at Walmart for $4 more. That’s good for a $45 discount from the going rate at Lowe’s and is a new Amazon all-time low. Hunter’s smart fan features support for HomeKit and Alexa control, integrated LED light and more. It also includes a reversible motor, which allows you alternate between the downdraft mode in the summer or updraft mode during the winter. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of customers. 

We’ve also spotted a variety of other notable smart home deals today. Schlage’s Z-Wave Connect Deadbolt is now on sale for $146 shipped (25% off). And you can also get a two-pack of  TP-Link Wi-Fi Mini Smart Plugs for $28 (Reg. $45).

Hunter Symphony HomeKit Ceiling Fan features:

  • WhisperWind motor delivers ultra-powerful air movement with whisper-quiet performance so you get the cooling power you want without the noise you don’t
  • Reversible motor allows you to change the direction of your fan from downdraft mode during the summer to updraft mode during the winter
  • 3 Matte Black Plastic blades included
  • 13 degree blade pitch optimized to ensure ideal air movement and peak performance
  • 2″ downrod included to ensure proper distance from the ceiling and optimize air movement
  • For indoor use only
