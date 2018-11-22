Take Jackery’s 240Wh Portable Power Station on your next camping trip for $234 (Reg. $300)

Jackery Inc (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 240Wh Portable Power Station Backup Battery for $233.99 shipped when code G4WMBJD6 has been applied during checkout. That’s $66 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $6. This backup battery offers charging via AC, DC, two 2.4A USB-A ports, at an output of 240Wh. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
If you can get by without DC and a bit less power, consider this 155Wh 42000mAh option for $155. It’s an Amazon best-seller and rated an average of 4.2/5 stars by over 160 customers.
Jackery 240Wh Backup Battery features:
- Jackery Explorer 240: one of the Jackery Explorer family, is a portable power station, features an ac-outlet, carport and usb-outputs. With its 240Wh capacity, it’s capable of charging/powering multiple portable Device to fulfill your needs on power when living an outdoor life.
- Easy outdoor life: light and compact, it’s easily portable and lightest in its class at just 6.6 lbs and 5” wide and 8” tall, with an easy-carry handle for easy travel. It’s noise-free without vibration. and it hazes Zero emissions, therefore does no harm to personal health, nor to the nature.