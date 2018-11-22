Take on the Dark Side with Lenovo’s Jedi Challenges AR game: $50 (Reg. $100)

- Nov. 22nd 2018 10:08 am ET

Black Friday
Amazon offers the Lenovo Star Wars: Jedi Challenges AR Game for $49.99 shipped. Also at Walmart and Best Buy. Originally $200, today’s deal takes an extra 50% off the regular $100 price tag dropping it to a new all-time low. Enjoy Start Wars in AR with the Lenovo Jedi Challenges kit. It ships with everything needed to take your gaming experience to the next level. Rated 4/5 stars and we loved it in our hands-on review.

Lenovo Jedi Challenges features:

  • AUGMENTED REALITY: Awaken your inner Jedi with Star Wars: Jedi Challenges, a smartphone powered augmented reality experience that brings an all-new Star Wars experience right into your home. Simply start the app, put on the headset, and begin your journey. Immerse yourself in three epic experiences: Lightsaber Battles, Holochess, and Strategic Combat.
  • LIGHTSABER BATTLES: Perfect your lightsaber skills by taking on some of the most menacing villains the dark side has to offer. Engage other players in intense 1-on-1 local multiplayer battles in the new Lightsaber Versus Mode
  • HOLOCHESS: Train your mind in the ultimate game of concentration and strategy, as first seen in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.
  • STRATEGIC COMBAT:  Test your skills as a military strategist and command armies against enemy troops in large-scale ground wars.
