Lionel Trains bring holiday magic home from $50 shipped in today’s Gold Box

- Nov. 22nd 2018 8:04 am ET

0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals Week, Amazon is offering up to 30% off popular Lionel Train sets. The deals start at $50 with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is the Polar Express Ready to Play Train Set at $58.72. For comparison, it typically sells for around $90 at retailers online like Kohl’s. Today’s offer is among the best that we’ve seen in 2018. I have this train under my tree right now, and I have to say it’s a very fun addition to any holiday setup. Realistic sounds and Polar Express styling make it perfect for the holidays. Rated 3.9/5 stars by over 900 Amazon reviewers. Check out more options in the sale right here.

Lionel Polar Express Ready to Play Train Set features:

  • This year, showcase the magic of Christmas with the iconic Polar Express train set.
  • Dimensions: 50″ x 73.2″ oval of Ready-to-Play track. 24 pieces of curved and 8 straight plastic track pieces;Fixed knuckle couplers
  • Remote Control: Buttons allow train to go forward and reverse, sound the whistle, ring the bell, and play announcements
  • Batteries Required: Three AAA batteries for controller and six C cell batteries required for train (not included)
  • The set includes a working headlight and 3 train cars. Witness the children’s shadows as they sit in the passenger cars.
