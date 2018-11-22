Reach for the stars w/ Little Giant’s 18-Ft. Aluminum Ladder for $89 (Reg. $169)

Lowe’s is offering the Little Giant 18-Foot 300-Pound Capacity Leveler Aluminum Ladder for $89 shipped. Normally $169, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. For comparison, Amazon sells a 22-Foot model for $200. Little Giant is one of the most trusted names when it comes to ladders, so use this model to reach for your next at-home project. Rated a stellar 5/5 stars from over 100 Lowe’s shoppers.
For indoor projects, check out Cosco’s Three Step Stool for $40 shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and a great option for reaching tall cabinets or changing light bulbs.
Little Giant Ladder features:
- 18-ft multi-position aluminum ladder
- Use in dozens of unique configurations, as an A-frame, extension, staircase and 90-degree ladder, and as a trestle-and-plank scaffolding system
- Includes the Little Giant’s patent-pending Ratchet Levelers that adjust hands-free in seconds
- The wide-flared legs and aerospace-grade aluminum construction provide unmatched safety and stability
- Features Little Giant’s new spring-assisted Rapid Lock adjustments, which are easier to adjust than manual U-locks
- Type IA ladder is designed for extra heavy-duty use, supporting up to 300-lbs on each side
- ANSI, OSHA certified
- Little Giant’s Limited Lifetime Warranty