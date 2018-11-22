Reach for the stars w/ Little Giant’s 18-Ft. Aluminum Ladder for $89 (Reg. $169)

- Nov. 22nd 2018 12:10 am ET

Black Friday
$89
0

Lowe’s is offering the Little Giant 18-Foot 300-Pound Capacity Leveler Aluminum Ladder for $89 shipped. Normally $169, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. For comparison, Amazon sells a 22-Foot model for $200. Little Giant is one of the most trusted names when it comes to ladders, so use this model to reach for your next at-home project. Rated a stellar 5/5 stars from over 100 Lowe’s shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

For indoor projects, check out Cosco’s Three Step Stool for $40 shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and a great option for reaching tall cabinets or changing light bulbs.

Little Giant Ladder features:

  • 18-ft multi-position aluminum ladder
  • Use in dozens of unique configurations, as an A-frame, extension, staircase and 90-degree ladder, and as a trestle-and-plank scaffolding system
  • Includes the Little Giant’s patent-pending Ratchet Levelers that adjust hands-free in seconds
  • The wide-flared legs and aerospace-grade aluminum construction provide unmatched safety and stability
  • Features Little Giant’s new spring-assisted Rapid Lock adjustments, which are easier to adjust than manual U-locks
  • Type IA ladder is designed for extra heavy-duty use, supporting up to 300-lbs on each side
  • ANSI, OSHA certified
  • Little Giant’s Limited Lifetime Warranty
$89

Guides

Black Friday 2018

Black Friday 2018

The best Black Friday 2018 deals, news and more.
Lowe's

Lowe's
Little Giant

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide