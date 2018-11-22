Reach for the stars w/ Little Giant’s 18-Ft. Aluminum Ladder for $89 (Reg. $169)

Lowe’s is offering the Little Giant 18-Foot 300-Pound Capacity Leveler Aluminum Ladder for $89 shipped. Normally $169, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked and is the lowest available. For comparison, Amazon sells a 22-Foot model for $200. Little Giant is one of the most trusted names when it comes to ladders, so use this model to reach for your next at-home project. Rated a stellar 5/5 stars from over 100 Lowe’s shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

For indoor projects, check out Cosco’s Three Step Stool for $40 shipped. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon and a great option for reaching tall cabinets or changing light bulbs.

Little Giant Ladder features: