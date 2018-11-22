Grab these Nike 6-Pack Crew Socks at an Amazon all-time low of $8 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Nike Unisex 6-Pack of Crew Socks in Black or White for just $7.99 shipped as an add-on item with an order over $25. Regularly as much as $20, they’re now at an Amazon all-time low. These socks are great for everyday activities and feature a cushion for added comfort. With over 900 reviews, these Amazon best-selling socks are rated 4.2/5 stars.

Finally, be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale that’s offering shoes, apparel and accessories from just $20.

Nike’s Crew Socks feature:

  • 76% Cotton/21% Nylon/2% Spandex/1% Polyester
  • Reinforced heel and toe for enhanced durability in high-wear areas
  • Rib cuffs for a snug, comfortable fit
  • Offer the perfect combination of cushioning and comfort
  • Supportive fit with arch compression.
  • Sizing: Women’s Small (4-6), Medium (6-10) & Large (10-13) – Men’s Medium (6-8), Large (8-12) & X-Large (12-15)
Nike

