Grab these Nike 6-Pack Crew Socks at an Amazon all-time low of $8 (Reg. up to $20)

Amazon is currently offering the Nike Unisex 6-Pack of Crew Socks in Black or White for just $7.99 shipped as an add-on item with an order over $25. Regularly as much as $20, they’re now at an Amazon all-time low. These socks are great for everyday activities and feature a cushion for added comfort. With over 900 reviews, these Amazon best-selling socks are rated 4.2/5 stars.
Finally, be sure to check out Nordstrom Rack’s Nike Flash Sale that’s offering shoes, apparel and accessories from just $20.
Nike’s Crew Socks feature:
- 76% Cotton/21% Nylon/2% Spandex/1% Polyester
- Reinforced heel and toe for enhanced durability in high-wear areas
- Rib cuffs for a snug, comfortable fit
- Offer the perfect combination of cushioning and comfort
- Supportive fit with arch compression.
- Sizing: Women’s Small (4-6), Medium (6-10) & Large (10-13) – Men’s Medium (6-8), Large (8-12) & X-Large (12-15)