Capture 5.8K video w/ Rylo’s 360 Camera for iPhone at $399 shipped (save $100)

Amazon is offering the Rylo 360 Video Camera for iPhone for $399 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $100 off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $100. Forget 4K, this 360 camera captures 5.8K footage. It also offers ‘breakthrough stabilization’ to make your shots look pro. Perhaps my favorite feature is that after capturing content the companion app lets users choose a subject and export a 1080p video that stays focused on it. This allows you to enjoy the moment more and remove the distraction of aiming your camera accordingly. Rated 4+ stars by 80% of reviewers.

We covered Rylo’s 360 camera about a year ago and dove into its competition and what purpose it serves. Learn more by having a look at our coverage.

Rylo 360 Video Camera for iPhone features: