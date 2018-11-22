Schlage’s Z-Wave Connect Camelot Deadbolt is now on sale for $146 shipped (25% off)

Amazon offers the Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Deadbolt for $146 shipped. Normally selling for $199 at retailers like Home Depot, that’s good for an over 25% discount and the best we’ve seen at Amazon. For comparison, it’s $150 currently at Lowe’s. Schlage’s deadbolt features a touchscreen number pad and smartphone control, allowing you to unlock your front door without a key. Over 2,800 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.
Schlage’s deadbolt pairs perfectly with the Aeotec Z-Stick, which is my personal favorite option at $45. Looking for more tips on getting started? Check out our Z-Wave smart home guide and recommendations.
Schlage Z-Wave Connect Camelot Deadbolt features:
- Works with Amazon Alexa via SmartThings, Wink, Iris or Nexia (Powered by Z-Wave®)
- Remote and smartphone access require a compatible smart home or security system (sold separately) Features dependent on platform provider
- Create (and delete) up to 30 access codes for trusted friends and family
- Built-in alarm technology senses potential door attacks and is easily customized to fit your security needs with three modes
- Illuminated touchscreen adds a modern flair and makes it easy to enter your code in the dark
- Installs in minutes – no wiring needed
- 4 AA batteries included
