Travel 28 miles with Segway’s ES4 Electric KickScooter Ninebot for $582 shipped ($190+ off)

Today only, as a part of its Black Friday Deals Week, CertifiedDeals (94% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Segway ES4 Electric KickScooter Ninebot for $582 shipped. That’s over $190 off the typical rate, beats Walmart’s sale price by $67, and is the lowest offer we have tracked. Segway’s scooter offers up to a 28-mile range with speeds topping 18.6 mph, giving you well over an hour of fun on a single charge. Ratings are still rolling in, but this is Segway we’re talking about and so far 82% the 11 reviewers have given it 5 stars.
Fine kicking yourself around? Check out the deal we covered on the Razor A5 Lux Scooter for $50. It’s made for children, teens, and adults thanks to a load capacity of 220 lbs.
Segway ES4 KickScooter Ninebot features:
- THE NEW POWERHOUSE – With an internal and external lithium ion battery, the ES4 has a top speed of nearly 19 mph and a range of up to 28 miles. The bar for high-performance e-scooters has been raised.
- FOLDABLE DESIGN – Featuring a one-touch folding system, the ES4 can be quickly collapsed for convenient storage at home, in the office, or in the trunk. When folded, the front tire remains unlocked so you can pull the ES4 by the handle, as you would a wheeled suitcase.