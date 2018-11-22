Travel 28 miles with Segway’s ES4 Electric KickScooter Ninebot for $582 shipped ($190+ off)

Today only, as a part of its Black Friday Deals Week, CertifiedDeals (94% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Segway ES4 Electric KickScooter Ninebot for $582 shipped. That’s over $190 off the typical rate, beats Walmart’s sale price by $67, and is the lowest offer we have tracked. Segway’s scooter offers up to a 28-mile range with speeds topping 18.6 mph, giving you well over an hour of fun on a single charge. Ratings are still rolling in, but this is Segway we’re talking about and so far 82% the 11 reviewers have given it 5 stars.

Fine kicking yourself around? Check out the deal we covered on the Razor A5 Lux Scooter for $50. It’s made for children, teens, and adults thanks to a load capacity of 220 lbs.

Segway ES4 KickScooter Ninebot features: