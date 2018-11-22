Strap on Ticwatch’s E Smartwatch for $91 or the Ticwatch Pro at $175 (today only)

Today only, as a part of its Black Friday Deals Week, MobvoiUS (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Ticwatch E Smartwatch for $90.99 shipped. That’s nearly $40 off the typical rate and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. If you’re looking for an alternative to Apple’s watchOS, Google’s wearOS is likely the next best thing. Ticwatch E also offers a round face unlike Apple’s wearable. Rated 4+ stars by 65% of reviewers.
We also spotted the Ticwatch Pro for $174.99 shipped. Regularly $250, today’s deal offers a savings of $75 and is the lowest we’ve seen it at Amazon. Over 70% of customers have rated Ticwatch Pro 4+ stars.
If you’d prefer an Apple Watch but don’t mind being a generation behind, check out these Series 3 discounts. Pricing starts at $199 and there are quite a few styles to pick from since it is available at both Amazon and Macy’s.
Ticwatch E Smartwatch features:
- Follow your fitness. Track walks, runs, rides, heart rate and strength training with Google Fit and your favorite fitness apps. Get coaching, measure your heart rate, and even stream music, right from your wrist.
- Your personal voice assistant. Meet Your Google Assistant. Bring Google Assistant to your wrist. Find answers and get things done even when your hands are full. Reply to a friend that you’re running late, remind yourself to call mom, or ask for directions. Just hold the power button or say “Ok Google”. Phone calls only compatible for android device now.